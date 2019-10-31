WC govt expects a R2.8 billion budget cut in next financial year
Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier said the country’s financial state was a cause of great concern.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government’s expecting potential budget cuts of 5% or R2.8 billion in the next financial year.
For the 2021/22 financial year, another cut of 6% or R3.5 billion is expected.
Finance MEC David Maynier said the country’s financial state was a cause of great concern.
“The fact is that provincial budgets will be cut by R20.3 billion over the medium term, which will compromise service delivery in provinces like the Western Cape. What makes the R20.3 billion provincial cuts so wrong is that it's being imposed to effectively bailout zombie state-owned enterprises like South African Airways.”
Popular in Business
-
Mboweni: Ratings agencies not impressed with MTBPS
-
Cabinet calls for more consultation before deciding on fate of e-tolls
-
DStv no longer cancelling History and Lifetime channels
-
Cabinet welcomes Mboweni's plan to deal with public spending
-
Cabinet calls on South Africans to rally behind plan to rescue Eskom
-
Boeing says up to 50 planes grounded globally over cracks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.