WC govt expects a R2.8 billion budget cut in next financial year

Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier said the country’s financial state was a cause of great concern.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government’s expecting potential budget cuts of 5% or R2.8 billion in the next financial year.

For the 2021/22 financial year, another cut of 6% or R3.5 billion is expected.

“The fact is that provincial budgets will be cut by R20.3 billion over the medium term, which will compromise service delivery in provinces like the Western Cape. What makes the R20.3 billion provincial cuts so wrong is that it's being imposed to effectively bailout zombie state-owned enterprises like South African Airways.”