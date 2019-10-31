Scott van Breda joins Kings on a short-term loan
The 27-year-old former Kings player joins the Port Elizabeth based side on a short-term loan.
CAPE TOWN - Worcester Warriors utility back Scott van Breda has joined the Southern Kings squad on loan for the remainder of their European tour.
Van Breda has joined the team for the remaining two tour matches.
He played for Western Province, Stormers and the Jersey Reds.
The Kings will this week face Glasgow Warriors on Friday at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow.
The South African side has lost four PRO14 matches so far.
🚨 LOAN PLAYER 🚨— Isuzu Southern Kings (@SouthernKingsSA) October 31, 2019
The Isuzu Southern Kings have secured the services of former Kings player, Scott van Breda, from English Premiership side, Worcester Warriors, on a short-term loan.
Scotty has joined the team for the remaining two tour matches. pic.twitter.com/IBaoCX6hr0
