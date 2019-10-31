-
UNHCR urges foreign nationals, refugees in CT to return to homes in SA
On Wednesday, the demonstrators who had been occupying the UNHCR offices for more than three weeks were forcibly removed by police.
CAPE TOWN - The UN Refugee Agency wants protesting foreigners in Cape Town to return to their homes in South Africa.
On Wednesday, the demonstrators who had been occupying the UNHCR offices for more than three weeks were forcibly removed by police.
More than 100 people were arrested and later released, while some were wounded as police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and water canons.
As police hounded foreigners out of the Waldorf Arcade, hundreds of foreigners found shelter in a chapel off Green Market Square.
Refugee activist JP Balous from the DRC said that he was assaulted, arrested and put in a cell following yesterday's violent protest.
"It appeared as if I was the target. They came and brutalised me, tore my clothing, I was left naked and I was beaten up... they even put pepper spray in my eyes more than 10 times."
Balous said that while they were grateful the Methodist Church has opened its doors, their fight to be assisted to leave South Africa because of xenophobia would not stop.
In a statement, the UN Refugee Agency said that resettlement was only an option for a limited number of very vulnerable refugees.
It has appealed to demonstrators to respect the law.
VIDEO: Over 100 arrested after cops forcibly remove foreign nationals in CT
Timeline
