Tremor leaves KZN a little shaken
Reports suggest that the 3.7 magnitude earthquake was felt as far Port Shepstone on the South Coast to Durban.
DURBAN - A tremor that lasted about 10 seconds was felt in KwaZulu-Natal just before 1:30 pm on Thursday.
No major health hazards were reported but several people took to social media to share their experiences.
🇿🇦🔴 BREAKING: 3.7-magnitude magnitude #Earthquake recorded at 13:19 with epicentre near Dumisa on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast. Tremor felt as far as Durban and surrounds.— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 31, 2019
Earth Tremor in #Durban RT if you felt it?— I Love Durban (@ILuvDBN) October 31, 2019
Did we just have an Earthquake in Durban or i am high? #Durban #DurbanEarthquake pic.twitter.com/mLenZv3MJ7— Mpilo (@Mpilo_Dlamsy) October 31, 2019
