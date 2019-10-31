Tremor leaves KZN a little shaken

Reports suggest that the 3.7 magnitude earthquake was felt as far Port Shepstone on the South Coast to Durban.

DURBAN - A tremor that lasted about 10 seconds was felt in KwaZulu-Natal just before 1:30 pm on Thursday.

No major health hazards were reported but several people took to social media to share their experiences.

🇿🇦🔴 BREAKING: 3.7-magnitude magnitude #Earthquake recorded at 13:19 with epicentre near Dumisa on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast. Tremor felt as far as Durban and surrounds. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 31, 2019

Earth Tremor in #Durban RT if you felt it? — I Love Durban (@ILuvDBN) October 31, 2019