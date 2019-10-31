View all in Latest
Transport Dept to clarify status of e-tolls

There was mudslinging civil disobedience campaigns protests and political infighting over e-tolls.

FILE: Almost six years since the implementation of the controversial system, the gantries are still standing and the majority of motorists are not paying. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department said it would give more clarity on the status of e-tolls after Thursday morning’s scheduled post-Cabinet briefing.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement that Gauteng motorists must pay up and that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula would give more details.

Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said the minister would issue a statement on Thursday.

“The ministry of transport will issue a statement that will serve as a status update.”

There were mudslinging civil disobedience campaigns protests and political infighting over e-tolls.

But almost six years since the implementation of the controversial system, the gantries are still standing and the majority of motorists are not paying.

Timeline

