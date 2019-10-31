View all in Latest
Go

Thando Ntini: Playing cricket at Newlands a dream come true

Thando Ntini earned his first call-up, replacing Simon Khomari in the Cobras squad this week for their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Warriors.

Cape Cobras fast bowler Thando Ntini. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Cobras fast bowler Thando Ntini said that playing franchise cricket at Newlands was a dream come true.

Ntini earned his first call-up, replacing Simon Khomari in the Cobras squad, this week for their 4-Day Domestic Series clash against the Warriors.

The Cobras made 379 and the Warriors finished at 350 & 228/5, the match ending in a draw on Thursday at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Ntini was part of the Western Province squad that featured in the Cricket South Africa Provincial T20 Cup three months ago.

"Playing at Newlands in one of my few franchise games is really special and it's every child's dream to play at Newlands - at this prestigious ground," said Ntini.

"I really enjoyed my time here in the franchise set up over the past two weeks I've learnt a lot - I've grown as a cricketer, it's a massive step up from city pro cricket. My goals and aspirations for this season will continue, I just try to be the best cricketer I can be in the franchise and try to give the team as much as I can."

The 19-year-old son of Proteas legend Makhaya Ntini will be representing Paarl Rocks in the second edition of the Mzansi Super League.

