Taylor Swift to receive Artist of the Decade gong at AMAs
LONDON - Taylor Swift will receive the Artist of the Decade award at the American Music Awards (AMAs) this year.
The 29-year-old singer was announced on Wednesday to be the recipient of this year's prestigious award, which she will receive at the annual ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 24 November.
Over the past decade, the ME! hitmaker has released five albums - Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, and this year's Lover - all of which have received critical and commercial success.
The superstar also performed sold-out stadium tours and won numerous awards for her achievements, including more AMA wins than any other artist in the past decade.
With 23 wins to her name, she is the female artist with the most AMA gongs to her name in the history of the ceremony and is nominated for a further five categories at this year's star-studded bash.
Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming & development at Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement: "Taylor's impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular. We're thrilled to honour her as our Artist of the Decade and can't wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!"
Swift is also set to take to the stage at the annual event next month, where she is believed to be planning a medley of some of her biggest hits, including Bad Blood, Shake It Off, Look What You Made Me Do, and Love Story amongst many others.
