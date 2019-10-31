Taylor Swift felt slut-shamed

Taylor Swift admits it was 'hard' to be 'slut-shamed' in her 20s for dating the likes of Joe Jonas and Harry Styles.

The Shake It Off hitmaker dated the likes of Joe Jonas and Harry Styles in that decade of her life and admits it was "a bit hard" to deal with the continued critique.

She said: "When I was like 23 and people were just kind of reducing me to, kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft. It's a way to take a woman who's doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things. And in a way it's figuring out how to completely minimise that skill by taking something that everyone in their darkest, darkest moments loves to do, which is just to slut shame, you know? And that happened to me at a very young age, so that was a bit hard."

Swift is grateful for the Me Too movement as it has allowed a chance to look at the "internalised misogyny" in the world.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, she added: "I can see a headline about a young artist, about a young female artist, about another breakup. And it sends me into a real sad place because I don't want that to keep happening. And I don't think people understand how easy it is to infer that someone who's a female artist or a female in our industry is somehow doing something wrong by wanting love, wanting money, wanting success. Women are not allowed to want those things the way that men are allowed to want them. And so I think when I was the youngest, it was hard because I didn't understand why nobody was saying that this was wrong. And I think now, thank God we've had Me Too movements and moments where we're looking at ourselves as a society and we're looking at internalised misogyny. We're looking at the way we treat critiquing women's bodies."