Springboks, Erasmus nominated for global awards

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks, as well as South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, have been nominated for prestigious honours in the World Rugby awards.

The Springboks have been named as contenders for the title of Team of the Year while Erasmus is among the five nominations for Coach of the Year. Erasmus was also nominated for the award in 2018.

The winners will be announced at the World Rugby Awards dinner in Tokyo on Sunday evening.

The finalists in both categories are the four Rugby World Cup semifinalists and Japan.

The Springboks were last named Team of the Year a decade ago and the last South African to be named Coach of the Year was Jake White, 12 years ago.

The nominees for Team of the Year are: South Africa, England, Wales, New Zealand and Japan.

The Coach of the Year nominees are: Erasmus, Eddie Jones, Warren Gatland, Steve Hansen and Jamie Joseph.

The shortlists were selected by a panel comprising former international players Maggie Alphonsi, Brian O’Driscoll and Agustín Pichot, alongside former coaches Nick Mallett and Clive Woodward, the World Rugby Coach of the Year in 2003 after guiding England to the Rugby World Cup in Sydney.

The nominations follow the listing of Herschel Jantjies as one of the three contenders for the award of Breakthrough Player of the Year and Cobus Reinach’s hat-trick score against Canada as Try of the Year.

Nominations for World Player of the Year will be announced on Friday.