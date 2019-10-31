SAHRC looking for solutions after CT clashes between refugees, cops
A police crackdown against foreigners occupying the offices of the United Nations Refugee Agency resulted in chaos on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday said it would engage with various role-players following a violent protest relating to refugee safety.
A police crackdown against foreign nationals and refugees occupying the offices of the United Nations Refugee Agency resulted in chaos on Wednesday.
As the drama unfolded, about 100 people were arrested and later released.
The refugees were participating in a nationwide protest against xenophobic violence calling on the UN to intervene to get them out of South Africa.
The SAHRC's Chris Nissen said: “They want the UN to arrange for them to go to other countries, that’s not possible because there are protocols in place.”
