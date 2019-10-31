Saca surprised by CSA move to suspend 3 top managers

The suspensions come after the SACA launched a formal dispute with CSA over unpaid fees for last year’s inaugural edition of the Mzansi Super League.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) is surprised by Cricket South Africa's decision to suspend three senior members of management in the matter relating to the 2018 Mzansi Super League commercial agreement.

“We are very surprised that Naasei Appiah, Corrie van Zyl and Clive Eksteen have been suspended in relation to allegations surrounding CSA’s non-compliance with the 2018 MSL commercial agreement,” said Saca chief executive Tony Irish.

“Saca didn’t deal with Appiah on this issue and in its dealings with Van Zyl and Eksteen over many months they both expressed a strong desire to resolve the payment issue, but it eventually became clear that higher approval to do so was necessary.

“We think it’s highly unlikely that CSA’s chief executive Thabang Moroe would not have been aware of this ongoing issue. He was undoubtedly aware of payment obligations as he had signed the agreement.”