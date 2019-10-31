Rassie Erasmus confirms he'll step down as Springbok coach
Fortunately for South African rugby as a whole, he will remain in his position as director of rugby, which will allow him to oversee other forms of the country’s rugby.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Thursday that he will step down as the head coach of the Springboks following their Rugby World Cup final match against England on Saturday.
After being initially appointed as director of rugby late in 2017 and then head coach in 2018, Erasmus said from the beginning of his double tenure in charge that he would only take the role of head coach until the end of South Africa’s World Cup run.
Either way, the Springboks will be looking to give him the best possible send-off when they aim for a third World Cup title on Saturday. Kick-off is at 11 am.
Meanwhile, Erasmus named the following team on Thursday to play England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama on Saturday.
South Africa:
15-Willie Le Roux,
14-Cheslin Kolbe,
13-Lukhanyo Am,
12-Damian de Allende,
11-Makazole Mapimpi,
10-Handre Pollard,
9-Faf de Klerk,
8-Duane Vermeulen,
7-Pieter-Steph Du Toit,
6-Siya Kolisi (captain),
5-Lood de Jager,
4-Eben Etzebeth,
3-Frans Malherbe,
2-Mbongeni Mbonambi,
1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements:
16-Malcolm Marx,
17-Steven Kitshoff,
18-Vincent Koch,
19-RG Snyman,
20-Franco Mostert,
21-Francois Louw,
22-Herschel Jantjies,
23-Frans Steyn.
