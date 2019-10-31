View all in Latest
Ramaphosa to give update on fight against gender-based violence

In September, the president announced an emergency five-point action plan to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in a joint sitting of Parliament on 20 June 2019. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in a joint sitting of Parliament on 20 June 2019. Picture: GCIS
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give an update on the government's efforts to end gender-based violence.

Ramaphosa will address the nation in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon when he responds to questions posed by members of Parliament.

In September, the president announced an emergency five-point action plan to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence.

When he announced this emergency action plan, he promised an interim committee in his office would focus on its swift implementation.

The measures included setting up a fund to help address gender-based violence, reviewing laws to prioritise the needs and interests of survivors and strengthening the criminal justice system.

The plan further included overhauling the national register of offenders and making changes to the school curriculum to include gender power relations among others.

Ramaphosa will on Thursday announce how far his government is with implementing these measures.

His office said he would also provide an update on the implementation of the land reform program, the economic stimulus and recovery plan.

