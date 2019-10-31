Ramaphosa books 13 February for Sona 2020

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli announced at Thursday’s National Assembly programming committee meeting that a letter from the president making the request had been received.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Parliament to schedule a joint sitting on 13 February 2020 so that he may deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is set to answer questions in the House on Thursday afternoon.

Questions facing the president include one from the ACDP on how the R1,1 billion set aside to combat gender-based violence would be distributed and which department would account for the money.

The Democratic Alliance wants to know when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s economic recovery plan will come before Cabinet, while the GOOD party wants details about resolutions taken at economic summits attended by Ramaphosa in the country and abroad and how many jobs had been created since May.

From the African National Congress comes a question as to whether the recommendations of the Presidential Land Advisory Panel would be implemented, while another will see Ramaphosa updating MPs on progress made in creating jobs and economic opportunities and plans to reduce inequality.