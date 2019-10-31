Ramaphosa books 13 February for Sona 2020
Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli announced at Thursday’s National Assembly programming committee meeting that a letter from the president making the request had been received.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Parliament to schedule a joint sitting on 13 February 2020 so that he may deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli announced at Thursday’s National Assembly programming committee meeting that a letter from the president making the request had been received.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is set to answer questions in the House on Thursday afternoon.
Questions facing the president include one from the ACDP on how the R1,1 billion set aside to combat gender-based violence would be distributed and which department would account for the money.
The Democratic Alliance wants to know when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s economic recovery plan will come before Cabinet, while the GOOD party wants details about resolutions taken at economic summits attended by Ramaphosa in the country and abroad and how many jobs had been created since May.
From the African National Congress comes a question as to whether the recommendations of the Presidential Land Advisory Panel would be implemented, while another will see Ramaphosa updating MPs on progress made in creating jobs and economic opportunities and plans to reduce inequality.
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema
-
I'm told Mashaba thought I'd end his mayoralty - Zille
-
DA sets Thursday deadline for party leader post nominations
-
Mantashe has shown criminal behaviour - BLF's Mngxitama
-
Mantashe didn't mean he paid journos to quash sex story - spokesperson
-
MTBPS a major blow for provinces - WC Economic Opportunities MEC Maynier
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.