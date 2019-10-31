NPA welcomes additional R1.3 billion injection from Treasury
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the additional R1.3 billion it will receive.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made the announcement on Wednesday during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.
The allocation comes after the national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi told Parliament that the NPA was in dire need of more money in order to fulfil its mandate.
NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said: “We do not take it for granted as we know how much of a balancing act the minister must’ve had to do in the reprioritising process to be able to allocate additional budget to the NPA. The budget will go a long way in addressing the major capacity and skill constraints that the NPA is facing and will contribute to improving morale in the service delivery for prosecutors.”
