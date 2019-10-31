NGO welcomes sentence handed to CT ‘porn pastor’

Kent Locke entered into a plea and sentencing agreement on 47 child sex-related charges, and on Wednesday he was slapped with 10 years in jail, with five years suspended.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-child abuse NGO Matla A Bana on Wednesday welcomed the sentence handed to youth pastor from a Rondebosch church.

Kent Locke entered into a plea and sentencing agreement on 47 child sex-related charges, and on Wednesday he was slapped with 10 years in jail, with five years suspended.

He’s admitted to communicating with high school learners by using a false identity and pretending to be a teenage girl.

He sent pornographic images to the teenagers to entice them to respond with photos of themselves.

Matla A Bana's Monique Strydom said: “We’re very happy that it didn’t turn out to be a lengthy court case, that the kids were not exposed to testifying in court and we’re happy that he got that sentence and he’s off the streets.”