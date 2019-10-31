Natasha Mazzone appointed new DA chief whip in Parliament
Natasha Mazzone was appointed by John Steenhuisen following the party’s caucus meeting on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has appointed Natasha Mazzone as the party's chief whip in the National Assembly.
Mazzone’s appointment comes a week after Steenhuisen stepped down as chief whip as a result of former leader Mmusi Maimane’s resignation from the party and Parliament.
She was appointed by Steenhuisen following the party’s caucus meeting on Thursday morning.
She shot to prominence in the party’s caucus during her time as the shadow minister of Public Enterprises when she was very vocal on maladministration in SOEs like Eskom.
Steenhuizen said Mazzone brought an ideal balance of knowledge, grit and levelheadedness.
He also appointed party spokesperson Solly Malatsi as his parliamentary counsellor.
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema
-
Cabinet welcomes Mboweni's plan to deal with public spending
-
Cabinet calls for more consultation before deciding on fate of e-tolls
-
DA sets Thursday deadline for party leader post nominations
-
I'm told Mashaba thought I'd end his mayoralty - Zille
-
Ramaphosa books 13 February for Sona 2020
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.