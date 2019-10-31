Natasha Mazzone appointed new DA chief whip in Parliament

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
Go

Natasha Mazzone appointed new DA chief whip in Parliament

Natasha Mazzone was appointed by John Steenhuisen following the party’s caucus meeting on Thursday morning.

FILE: DA Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone gestures as she greets the crowd at the Democratic Alliance (DA) manifesto launch at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on 23 February 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: DA Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone gestures as she greets the crowd at the Democratic Alliance (DA) manifesto launch at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on 23 February 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has appointed Natasha Mazzone as the party's chief whip in the National Assembly.

Mazzone’s appointment comes a week after Steenhuisen stepped down as chief whip as a result of former leader Mmusi Maimane’s resignation from the party and Parliament.

She was appointed by Steenhuisen following the party’s caucus meeting on Thursday morning.

She shot to prominence in the party’s caucus during her time as the shadow minister of Public Enterprises when she was very vocal on maladministration in SOEs like Eskom.

Steenhuizen said Mazzone brought an ideal balance of knowledge, grit and levelheadedness.

He also appointed party spokesperson Solly Malatsi as his parliamentary counsellor.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA