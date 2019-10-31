Natasha Mazzone appointed new DA chief whip in Parliament

Natasha Mazzone was appointed by John Steenhuisen following the party’s caucus meeting on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has appointed Natasha Mazzone as the party's chief whip in the National Assembly.

Mazzone’s appointment comes a week after Steenhuisen stepped down as chief whip as a result of former leader Mmusi Maimane’s resignation from the party and Parliament.

She was appointed by Steenhuisen following the party’s caucus meeting on Thursday morning.

She shot to prominence in the party’s caucus during her time as the shadow minister of Public Enterprises when she was very vocal on maladministration in SOEs like Eskom.

Steenhuizen said Mazzone brought an ideal balance of knowledge, grit and levelheadedness.

He also appointed party spokesperson Solly Malatsi as his parliamentary counsellor.