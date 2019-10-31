Motsepe-Radebe calls for SA, Botswana intelligence services to clear her name

JOHANNESBURG - Businessperson Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe wants South Africa and Botswana's intelligence services, as well as Interpol, to clear her name following allegations that she and an alleged accomplice had been financing regime change and terrorism in Botswana.

Welheminah Maswabi, an agent at the directorate of intelligence services in Botswana, was arrested last week on charges including taking money out of the country to fund terrorism.

She was denied bail.

Maswabi's lawyer was now in South Africa to gather evidence in her defence and Motsepe-Radebe denied knowing her.

Botswana's media had reported allegations about Motsepe-Radebe for months.

These included elaborate claims that she was supporting opponents of President Mokgweetsi Masisi and funding the launch of a new party.

But the latest allegations that she financed terrorism forced her to speak out: "I need a lot of investigations done in South Africa, in Botswana and all over the world. Interpol must get involved and everyone must get involved."

Intelligence and anti-corruption bodies in Botswana alleged that Motsepe-Radebe was a co-signatory to accounts valued at billions with Botswana agent Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi.

Her lawyer Uyapo Ndadi: “The amounts involved in South Africa exceed $27 million and the amounts offshore amount to $1 billion. In fact, one charge is serious, which she’s alleged to have transferred $2.95 million to finance terrorism."

Motsepe-Radebe said she and her brother, business mogul Patrice Motsepe, were suing the newspaper that’s been publishing reports about her.

She also wanted all the allegations against her investigated.