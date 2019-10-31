Moeen Ali joins Cape Town Blitz for start of MSL campaign

Ali will be available for the Blitz's opening matches against the Jozi Stars and their second fixture against Paarl Rocks.

CAPE TOWN - England allrounder Moeen Ali has joined the Cape Town Blitz for the start of their Mzansi Super League campaign as a replacement for Pakistan international seamer Wahab Riaz, who will join the side at the conclusion of his international commitments.

Ali will be available for the Blitz's opening matches against the Jozi Stars and their second fixture against Paarl Rocks.

"Moeen brings huge international experience to the team and in county cricket. He won the T20 Blast in 2018 with Worcestershire Rapids and he led them to the 2019 final, so we're looking forward to having him in Cape Town," said Cape Town Blitz head coach Ashwell Prince.

Ali added: "I'm very excited to be part of the MSL and joining Cape Town Blitz for the start of the tournament. I'm looking forward to playing with and against some world-class players."