Messi to make Argentina return

Messi has not played for Argentina since he was sent off against Chile in their victorious third-place play-off match in the Copa America on 7 July.

FILE: Argentina's Lionel Messi is pictured during the Copa America football tournament group match against Colombia at the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil, on 15 June, 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

BUENOS AIRES - Barcelona's Lionel Messi was called up by Argentina on Thursday for friendly games against Brazil and Uruguay next month.

Messi has not played for Argentina since he was sent off against Chile in their victorious third-place play-off match in the Copa America on 7 July.

The striker was then handed a three-month suspension for comments he made after the game, in which he accused CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American football, of corruption.

In Messi's absence, Argentina have played four friendlies, drawing against Chile and Germany while beating Mexico and Ecuador.

They face Brazil in Saudi Arabia on 15 November and then Uruguay in Israel on 18 November.

Messi has endured an injury-affected start to the season after hurting his foot in August and then his thigh in September.

But his recovery has coincided with a return to form for Barcelona, who have won their last seven consecutive games in all competitions.

Messi scored twice in a 5-1 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

