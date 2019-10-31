View all in Latest
Mbalula: No decision has been made on e-tolls yet

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that his finance counterpart's statement about the contentious system should not be taken out of context.

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With confusion and impatience lingering around the future of e-tolls, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that his finance counterpart's statement about the contentious system should not be taken out of context.

On Wednesday, Tito Mboweni said in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement that Gauteng motorists must pay for the tolls.

Roads agency Sanral has battled for years to get road users to pay and has incurred billions of rand in losses.

Mbalula insisted that government was still consulting on the matter and that no decisions had been made yet.

He agreed that the way the tolling system was introduced was problematic.

"It was problematic, we agree. People think that they were hoodwinked into it but at the end of the day, there are obligations that we have actually arrived at. We need to look and say at the end of the day what works for everybody and what works for the country and what works for the best interest of our people."

