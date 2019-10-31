Mantashe 'regrets' bribery claim, retracts comment

Mantashe met with the South African Editors' Forum on Thursday after the 'Sunday World' said he admitted to paying R70,000 to have a story about him squashed.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said he regretted claiming he bribed a journalist to stop him from doing a story about him.

Mantashe met with the South African Editors' Forum on Thursday after the Sunday World said he admitted to paying R70,000 to the journalist.

The story alleged that Mantashe and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni were in a love triangle.

Mantashe has retracted his comments again.

Sanef, meanwhile, has called on him to apologise to the nation.