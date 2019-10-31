Man suspected of killing DUT student Sandile Ndlovu remanded in custody
Msizi Mbutho (29) appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he was arrested on Monday.
DURBAN - The man suspected of killing Durban University of Technology student Sandile Ndlovu has been remanded in custody until next week as police do more investigations.
He's accused of hitting 18-year-old Ndlovu with a hammer on the head, resulting in his death.
Mbutho was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday but last-minute changes were made in consideration of the law.
The police’s Jay Naicker said: "We’ve been told that yesterday that at around 4pm the investigative officer was contacted by the prosecutor and told to bring the suspect for 48 hours in detention."
