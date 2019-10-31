Man suspected of killing DUT student Sandile Ndlovu remanded in custody

Msizi Mbutho (29) appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he was arrested on Monday.

DURBAN - The man suspected of killing Durban University of Technology student Sandile Ndlovu has been remanded in custody until next week as police do more investigations.

Msizi Mbutho (29) appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he was arrested on Monday.

He's accused of hitting 18-year-old Ndlovu with a hammer on the head, resulting in his death.

Mbutho was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday but last-minute changes were made in consideration of the law.

The police’s Jay Naicker said: "We’ve been told that yesterday that at around 4pm the investigative officer was contacted by the prosecutor and told to bring the suspect for 48 hours in detention."