Madikizela, Steenhuisen and Gana to contest DA leadership position
The Democratic Alliance has announced the candidates who will contest the position of party leader and federal chair at its federal council next month.
The positions became vacant after Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip resigned from the organisation earlier this month.
The party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng Member of the Legislature Makashule Gana and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will go head to head to replace Maimane.
Meanwhile, Dharmesh Dhaya, Ivan Meyer, Khume Ramulifho and Nomafrench Mbombo will contest the position of federal chair.
The party’s presiding officer of the Federal Council Elections Desiree Van Der Walt:
"It is now up to the colleagues to get into their campaign and see how they can sell themselves as the best candidate for the position to be elected on 17 November."
Here are the people who availed themselves for the position of DA Federal chairperson and Federal leader. #DA pic.twitter.com/tl8QYXmPmy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2019
