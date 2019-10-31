View all in Latest
Madikizela, Steenhuisen and Gana to contest DA leadership position

The Democratic Alliance has announced the candidates who will contest the position of party leader and federal chair at its federal council next month.

FILE: DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @WesternCapeDA/Twitter
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has announced the candidates who will contest the position of party leader and federal chair at its federal council next month.

The positions became vacant after Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip resigned from the organisation earlier this month.

The party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng Member of the Legislature Makashule Gana and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will go head to head to replace Maimane.

Meanwhile, Dharmesh Dhaya, Ivan Meyer, Khume Ramulifho and Nomafrench Mbombo will contest the position of federal chair.

The party’s presiding officer of the Federal Council Elections Desiree Van Der Walt:

"It is now up to the colleagues to get into their campaign and see how they can sell themselves as the best candidate for the position to be elected on 17 November."

