Lerm to lead Kings against Warriors

CAPE TOWN - The Southern Kings eighthman Ruaan Lerm will captain the side in their PRO14 clash against Glasgow Warriors at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Friday.

Lerm will lead a side that sees a single change to the forwards pack, with an additional positional switch.

The South African side has lost four PRO14 matches so far.

“We’ve made a few subtle changes in the forwards with Thembelani Bholi coming in at flank. I thought he played a vital role when he came on last week. He’s presence was felt with his ball carrying, and he also had two critical steals when he came on,” said interim head coach Robbi Kempson.

“Josh Allderman was pretty much man of the match for us last week. He had an excellent game and will remain as the starting scrumhalf. With the unfortunate return home of Demetri Catrakilis, we have managed to bring in JT Jackson at flyhalf this week,” said Kempson.

“Erich Cronje, who brought a lot of energy when he came on, will be at outside centre. He impressed us and gives us a variety of options with regards to his boot. Sithole moves out to the wing to give us that bit more experience in a fairly young backline.”

Southern Kings squad:

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Christopher Hollis, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Sibusiso Sithole, 10 JT Jackson, 9 Josh Allderman, 8 Ruaan Lerm (captain), 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Tienie Burger, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Bobby de Wee, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Replacements: 16 Alandre van Rooyen, 17 Xandre Vos, 18 Rossouw de Klerk, 19 Jerry Sexton, 20 Elrigh Louw, Gavin Mills, Siya Masuku, Scott van Breda.