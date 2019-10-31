KZN residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels drop
KZN experienced a devastating drought between 2015 and 2017 and government had to impose water restrictions in certain areas.
DURBAN/JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal residents are on Thursday being urged to use water sparingly as damn levels are decreasing across the province.
Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka sent infrastructure experts to the affected areas to raise awareness on Wednesday.
Residents in the Ugu District Municipality on the South Coast had already been warned to prepare for day zero.
Residents of Ugu, Zululand, uMkhanyakude and Uthukela district municipalities could face that reality again.
Hlomuka, however, told residents not to panic as government was working hard to find a solution to the water shortages.
WATCH: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
GAUTENG RESERVOIRS RUNNING LOW
In Gauteng, Joburg Water said while most reservoirs in the city were running low, it was doing everything it could to ensure residents had water.
This week, the water utility restored water to Klipfontein in Midrand after taps were dry for about a week.
This after water restrictions affecting the Chloorkop reservoir were lifted.
Spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said: “Everyone else who doesn’t have water must just check our schedule on the website and social media to see if there isn’t any planned maintenance happening and if not, they must phone our call centre.”
On Monday, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu warned that South Africa could be hit by water shedding if citizens ignored water restrictions.
She is due to unveil a master plan in November aimed at dealing with water challenges facing the country.
DROUGHT-HIT EASTERN CAPE
The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it might be too late to help drought-stricken farmers in the Eastern Cape get back on their feet.
Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane declared the province a drought disaster area this week.
This comes after months and months of no rain.
The DA's Retief Odendaal said the drought had been ongoing for the past five years.
“The DA welcomes the fact that the drought declaration has finally been gazzetted and the province has been declared drought disaster. So, we now trust that the provincial administration will do everything in its ability to ensure that they solicit enough drought relief funding from the government.”
