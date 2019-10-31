It all started here! EWN’s award-winning WhatsApp newsletter comes to an end
On 1 November 2019, Eyewitness News will be closing its much-loved WhatsApp newsletter.
Later this year, WhatsApp will be enforcing some of its rules regarding bulk messaging. Even though you have signed up for the newsletter yourself and given us permission to send it to you, the app has different rules when it comes to bulk messages.
The newsletter has won us a silver Bookmarks award in 2016 for Best Mobile Publication, as well as a silver award at the African Digital Media Awards for Best Mobile News Service in the same year.
Naturally, cancelling it isn’t an easy decision for the EWN team. We were the first media house in South Africa to send a newsletter via WhatsApp, which you, our readers, have come to love. We have become somewhat attached to it ourselves, especially with its fresh tone and ability to say so much with one emoji. But breaking the rules is not what we want to do.
If you’d like to keep up with EWN, you can download our app, which is available for Android and iOS, as well as sign up for our email newsletter.
