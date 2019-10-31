I'd never hurt children, says man accused of Jeremiah Ruiters' murder

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
Go

I'd never hurt children, says man accused of Jeremiah Ruiters' murder

Ameerudien Peters is accused of raping and murdering Jeremiah Ruiters in June 2017, while the child's mother, Abigail Ruiters, faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

FILE: Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to slain 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters in Kensington on 24 June 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
FILE: Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to slain 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters in Kensington on 24 June 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of torturing his girlfriend's 18-month-old son in Factreton has told the High Court that he loved children and would never do anything to hurt them.

Ameerudien Peters is accused of raping and murdering Jeremiah Ruiters in June 2017, while the child's mother, Abigail Ruiters, faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

Peters was being cross-examined about a series of injuries to the toddler.

Ameerudien Peters said that his house was always full of children as the neighbours' kids would regularly play with the deceased child's older sisters.

The accused said that he even took care of his sister's two sons until the age of 11, which proved how much he loved children, adding he'd never try to harm a defenseless child.

State prosecutor Maria Marshall asked Peters about several injuries to Jeremiah Ruiters sustained before and around the time of his death.

She referred to medical evidence by a State witness earlier this year.

The toddler suffered broken bones in his legs and hands, 14 fractures along his rib cage and fractures on the sides and top of his head.

The boy's spine was also severed and he had suffered anal injuries.

Peters said that he did not know how the child sustained the injuries, appearing to become more frustrated with each question.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA