Hong Kong in recession as GDP plunges 3.2% in third quarter

Figures showed gross domestic product in the third quarter plunged 3.2% from the previous quarter, which had seen a loss of 0.4%.

Protesters attend a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Sha Tin district of Hong Kong on 14 July 2019. Picture: AFP
20 minutes ago

HONG KONG - Hong Kong on Thursday confirmed it has entered its first recession since the global financial crisis as the US-China trade war and months of seething pro-democracy protests exact a heavy toll on the financial hub.

Figures showed gross domestic product in the third quarter plunged 3.2% from the previous quarter, which had seen a loss of 0.4%.

