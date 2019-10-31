Hong Kong in recession as GDP plunges 3.2% in third quarter

Figures showed gross domestic product in the third quarter plunged 3.2% from the previous quarter, which had seen a loss of 0.4%.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong on Thursday confirmed it has entered its first recession since the global financial crisis as the US-China trade war and months of seething pro-democracy protests exact a heavy toll on the financial hub.

Figures showed gross domestic product in the third quarter plunged 3.2% from the previous quarter, which had seen a loss of 0.4%.