Gordhan weighing options after hate speech case against Malema dismissed
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan took Malema to court for hate speech, but the ruling went in the red beret's favour.
JOHANNESBURG - After he lost his hate speech case in the Equality Court on Thursday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is not backing down in his fight against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and was weighing his options.
While addressing supporters last year outside the state capture commission, EFF leader Julius Malema called Gordhan "a dog of white monopoly capital" amongst other things.
The minister took Malema to court for hate speech, but the ruling went in the red beret's favour.
While the EFF was thrilled with the outcome, Gordhan was exploring other legal avenues.
Gordhan's lawyers said the court was clear that Malema's statements "were hurtful, obnoxious and intended to promote hatred of the minister.”
But the court dismissed Gordhan’s case on the grounds that the comments didn't fall within provisions of the Equality Act.
The minister’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji said the EFF might had won for now but they had nothing to celebrate.
“The judge described them as obnoxious, as an example of an - and I’m quoting here - 'extravagant juvenile vent.'”
Malatji said they were now considering other legal avenues to hold Malema accountable.
He said Gordhan would not be intimidated by the EFF's tactics.
