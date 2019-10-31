Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema

The EFF leader accused Pravin Gordhan of going to state-owned enterprises to remove black people and of being a dog of white monopoly capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's application against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been dismissed with costs.

The Equality Court handed down judgment on Thursday morning.

Gordhan had taken Malema to court over comments he made in 2018 while addressing his supporters outside the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg.

