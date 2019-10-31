Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
Go

Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema

The EFF leader accused Pravin Gordhan of going to state-owned enterprises to remove black people and of being a dog of white monopoly capital.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the crowd outside state capture inquiry venue in November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the crowd outside state capture inquiry venue in November 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's application against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been dismissed with costs.

The Equality Court handed down judgment on Thursday morning.

Gordhan had taken Malema to court over comments he made in 2018 while addressing his supporters outside the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg.

The EFF leader had accused Gordhan of going to state-owned enterprises to remove black people and of being a dog of white monopoly capital.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA