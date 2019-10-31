Gauteng Health MEC hopes new CEOs improve services at state hospitals

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku is confident the appointment of the 11 new CEOs will boost staff morale and improve governance.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku is hoping the deployment of new CEOs to take charge of various state hospitals will help improve services as well as the facilities' images.

The provincial Health Department will also set up a hospital CEO’s forum in a bid to encourage streamlined communication and benchmarking.

Public health facilities have not enjoyed the best reputation for years.

Complaints of negligence, staff shortages, lack of much-needed equipment and medication and morale are a common theme.

Masuku is hoping to change this: “…And the CEO’s forum will also have all the other CEOs with benchmarking, good practices will be shared amongst themselves and we are hoping that this team will be in place for longer and we also hope to engage family with our labour peace process.”

Among the facilities that will benefit from the deployment of new leadership is the troubled Mamelodi Hospital.

That’s where an elderly patient was tied to a bench while awaiting consultation.

Only three hospitals will remain without CEOs for now until suitable candidates are found.