Foreign nationals removed from UNHCR office spend night in a CT church
They had camped outside the offices for weeks, demanding the UN help them leave South Africa as they feared falling victim to xenophobic violence.
CAPE TOWN - A group of foreigners, among them refugees, has spent the night in a church in Cape Town.
They were forcibly removed from outside United Nations offices on Wednesday in the city centre.
Hundreds of foreigners now call the Central Methodist Mission Church their home for now.
Young and old sat in the pews with their meager belongings piled next to them while some comforted their babies.
#LeavingSA Young and old are sitting in the pews, with their children and belongings at the church. They say all they want to do is leave the country. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/PTuv3BRcfk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2019
#LeavingSA Refugees living in Cape Town has spent the night at the Methodist church. KP pic.twitter.com/WT9jopSGSJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2019
On the pavement outside the church, people were making food and had hung their clothes on a steel fence.
Aid group Gift of the Givers has donated clothes and food.
The organisation's Ali Sabley said: “When we came in here last night, they all had black bags and we immediately distributed 1,000 blankets and some nappies. We will be giving them a nutritious meal for supper.”
Eyewitness News has been told representatives are to meet with officials from the UN Refugee Agency following Wednesday’s chaos.
