Eskom to assess whether Koeberg's life span can be extended until 2044
CAPE TOWN - Eskom is assessing whether the life span of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station can be extended until 2044.
At present, the power plant was licensed to operate until the year 2024.
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe this week told a parliamentary committee they were concerned over the pending shutdown, which was in line with the plant's 40-year lifespan.
The Energy Department said losing Koeberg's contribution would put additional pressure on the country's already strained power grid.
The plant outputs 1,940 Megawatts.
Eskom said extending Koeberg's lifespan required certain safety assessments as guided by the National Nuclear Regulator and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Another necessary process was the Safe Aspects for Long Term Operations peer review.
Eskom was currently busy with a periodic safety review to identify safety improvements that needed to be carried out.
These included the replacement, maintenance and or modifications of major systems, structures, and components.
