Eskom cuts power supply in Orange Farm due to nonpayment
The utility said residents in Lakeside Extension 1 and 2 stopped its officials from conducting audits and disconnections in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has cut electricity supply to some areas in Orange Farm due to nonpayment.
Municipalities, individuals and businesses owed the utility around R40 billion across the country.
Gauteng senior manager for operations Motlhabane Ramashi said: “We’ve got about 2,686 customers in that area and only 4% of them are paying. So, if you take a conservative figure of say about 650 units per household, you’re looking in excess of about just about R1.5 million we should be getting per month and we’re not getting it at all.”
