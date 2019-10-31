DUT student Sandile Ndlovu’s alleged killer due in court

Sandile Ndlovu was robbed and stabbed in the head in a lecture room at the institution in September.

DURBAN - A Durban man suspected of killing Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Monday following an operation by the university and the police.

Ndlovu was robbed and stabbed in the head in a lecture room at the institution in September.

He succumbed to his wounds shortly afterwards.

In a statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters student command said the murder accused was also a student at the university’s Steve Biko campus.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said a task team appointed by the university to assist with the murder investigation made a breakthrough a few days ago.

KZN police's Jay Naicker said they found the knife used to kill Ndlovu and recovered the cellphone that was stolen from him during the arrest.