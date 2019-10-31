DStv no longer cancelling History and Lifetime channels
JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice on Thursday announced that it would no longer be canning the History and Lifetime and packages from its DStv platform.
Earlier this month, the company had said contracts with A+E Networks for the packages would come to an end at the end of October and no agreement could be reached.
However, that was no longer the case.
In a statement released on Thursday, MultiChoice said: “We’re delighted to have reached an agreement with A+E Networks Africa to extend the current contract to air History and Lifetime channel on DStv platform.”
It’s understood that the History and Lifetime packages would be open 24/7 while the Crime Investigation would be cut off from midnight.
MultiChoice group CEO for general entertainment Yolisa Phahle added that: “We are excited to have reached this agreement as it allows us to ensure we meet our commitment to get the best programming for our customers, based on commercial terms that make sense and provide a value for money offering to customers. We are pleased that Lifetime will also now be available to our Compact customers from Friday, 1 November.”
BREAKING NEWS: HISTORY and Lifetime channels aren't going anywhere. BUT C&I is definitely still gone. @DStv's announced that they've reached an agreement with A & E Networks Africa. Lifetime's been added to Compact. #DStv's statement: pic.twitter.com/DmqZC7NErU— TVSA (@officialtvsa) October 31, 2019
