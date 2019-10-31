DA sets Thursday deadline for party leader post nominations
This follows the resignations of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip as the party leader and federal chairperson respectively.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) members who want to replace Mmusi Maimane as party leader have until close of business on Thursday to submit their names.
The party will hold its Federal Council in November to elect interim leaders until next year's elective congress.
This follows the resignations of Maimane and Athol Trollip as the leader and federal chairperson respectively.
The DA is picking up the pieces of a so-called blue week which saw three of its leaders parting ways with the organisation.
Since then, lobbying for Maimane’s replacement has been under way.
So far, newly elected parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has thrown his hat in the ring.
Anyone else who wants to contest the position has until 4 pm on Thursday afternoon to step forward.
Whoever is elected in November will have to steer the ship until the DA's early congress in April 2020.
