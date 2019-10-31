View all in Latest
CT activists, commuters call for stricter transport safety measures

The protest led by #UniteBehind and Sonke Gender Justice will culminate with the handing over of a memorandum of demands at Parliament.

Activists and commuters came to the protest at the Cape Town train station in bandages and fake blood to symbolise the lives lost while using public transport. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Activists and commuters are now marching to Parliament following a demonstration at the Cape Town train station calling for stringent transport safety measures.

The protest led by #UniteBehind and Sonke Gender Justice will culminate with the handing over of a memorandum of demands at Parliament.

More than 80 demostrators gathered inside the train station.

They wore helmets and bandages with fake blood to symbolise the bloodshed and emotional pain as a result of unsafe public transport.

Demonstrators want the Transport Department to roll out a commuter-centred safety plan for women, children, the elderly and the physically-challenged.

Zukiswa Vuka of #UniteBehind said they specifically wanted to highlight the gender-based violence women and children experienced while using public transport.

“Nothing is being done. For example on Metrorail, we don’t have a commuter-centred safety plan.”

Sonke Gender Justice and #UniteBehind have surveyed 1,000 women who rely on public transport in the Western Cape and Gauteng and the findings of that report will also be submitted to Parliament.

