CT activists, commuters call for stricter transport safety measures

The protest led by #UniteBehind and Sonke Gender Justice will culminate with the handing over of a memorandum of demands at Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Activists and commuters are now marching to Parliament following a demonstration at the Cape Town train station calling for stringent transport safety measures.

The protest led by #UniteBehind and Sonke Gender Justice will culminate with the handing over of a memorandum of demands at Parliament.

More than 80 demostrators gathered inside the train station.

Demonstrators are gathered outside Cape Town Train Station to shed light on gender-based violence and the safety and women and children on public transport. LP pic.twitter.com/87aHbhP3Ju — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2019

They wore helmets and bandages with fake blood to symbolise the bloodshed and emotional pain as a result of unsafe public transport.

Demonstrators want the Transport Department to roll out a commuter-centred safety plan for women, children, the elderly and the physically-challenged.

Zukiswa Vuka of #UniteBehind said they specifically wanted to highlight the gender-based violence women and children experienced while using public transport.

“Nothing is being done. For example on Metrorail, we don’t have a commuter-centred safety plan.”

Sonke Gender Justice and #UniteBehind have surveyed 1,000 women who rely on public transport in the Western Cape and Gauteng and the findings of that report will also be submitted to Parliament.