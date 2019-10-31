Cabinet welcomes Mboweni's plan to deal with public spending
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government was optimistic that if South Africans bought into the commitments detailed in the plans, the country’s economy would grow.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has welcomed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), including tabled proposals to deal with excessive public expenditure.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu gave a briefing about the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, which was held shortly before Mboweni presented the MTBPS to the National Assembly.
He said government was optimistic that if South Africans bought into the commitments detailed in the plans, the country’s economy would grow.
“The 2019 activity proposes measures that will arrest the public expenditure and the running debt to GDP. That’s what we welcome because if we don’t arrest public spending, we might be in dire stress.”
WATCH: 'SOEs must learn to stand on their own feet' - Mid-term Budget highlights
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema
-
Natasha Mazzone appointed new DA chief whip in Parliament
-
Cabinet calls for more consultation before deciding on fate of e-tolls
-
DA sets Thursday deadline for party leader post nominations
-
I'm told Mashaba thought I'd end his mayoralty - Zille
-
Ramaphosa books 13 February for Sona 2020
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.