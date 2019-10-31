Cabinet welcomes Mboweni's plan to deal with public spending

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said government was optimistic that if South Africans bought into the commitments detailed in the plans, the country’s economy would grow.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has welcomed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), including tabled proposals to deal with excessive public expenditure.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu gave a briefing about the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, which was held shortly before Mboweni presented the MTBPS to the National Assembly.

“The 2019 activity proposes measures that will arrest the public expenditure and the running debt to GDP. That’s what we welcome because if we don’t arrest public spending, we might be in dire stress.”

