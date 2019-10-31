Cabinet calls on South Africans to rally behind plan to rescue Eskom
The plans, which included the implementation of the unbundling programme, were contained in a paper which was launched by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan this week.
CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that Cabinet had endorsed the new strategy to rescue the debt-ridden Eskom.
The plans, which included the implementation of the unbundling programme, were contained in a paper that was launched by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan this week.
While unions were fuming over the new Eskom business model, Cabinet has called on all South Africans to rally behind the Public Enterprises Ministry’s plans for the power utility.
Mthembu addressed the media on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet briefing.
"The roadmap envisions cost-effective electricity supply, energy security and diverse sources of energy in line with the integrated resource plan which was released earlier this month and detailed the country's energy needs."
The national energy blueprint and the government’s integrated resource plan were just some of the policies that Gordhan tapped into to produce the document.
It also outlined how Eskom would be split - a move that has seen unions threaten to shut down the national grid by embarking on mass protests.
The power utility was racing against the clock to spare funds in order to deal with its debt of over R450 billion.
READ: Roadmap for Eskom
Roadmap for Eskom by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan hate speech case: Court rules in favour of Malema
-
Natasha Mazzone appointed new DA chief whip in Parliament
-
Mboweni: Ratings agencies not impressed with MTBPS
-
Cabinet calls for more consultation before deciding on fate of e-tolls
-
Gordhan failed to prove Malema utterances against him were hate speech - court
-
Cabinet welcomes Mboweni's plan to deal with public spending
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.