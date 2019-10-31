Cabinet calls on South Africans to rally behind plan to rescue Eskom

The plans, which included the implementation of the unbundling programme, were contained in a paper which was launched by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan this week.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that Cabinet had endorsed the new strategy to rescue the debt-ridden Eskom.

While unions were fuming over the new Eskom business model, Cabinet has called on all South Africans to rally behind the Public Enterprises Ministry’s plans for the power utility.

Mthembu addressed the media on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet briefing.

"The roadmap envisions cost-effective electricity supply, energy security and diverse sources of energy in line with the integrated resource plan which was released earlier this month and detailed the country's energy needs."

The national energy blueprint and the government’s integrated resource plan were just some of the policies that Gordhan tapped into to produce the document.

It also outlined how Eskom would be split - a move that has seen unions threaten to shut down the national grid by embarking on mass protests.

The power utility was racing against the clock to spare funds in order to deal with its debt of over R450 billion.

READ: Roadmap for Eskom

Roadmap for Eskom by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd