Cabinet calls for more consultation before deciding on fate of e-tolls

Four months ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a task team to come up with a solution for the controversial e-tolls system in Gauteng as the majority of motorists were refusing to pay their bills.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet on Thursday said that more consultation was needed before a final decision could be taken on the future of e-tolls.

The South African National Roads Agency said it had incurred a loss of up to R1 billion a year since 2014.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said: “The task team will now explore those directives of Cabinet. They will continue engaging stakeholders and they will report back soonest. Minister Mbalula will communicate the details once the process has been finalised.”