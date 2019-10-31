Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe to set record straight on alleged affair with Ian Khama
Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe is set to break her silence on allegations that she had an affair with Ian Khama; he denied this and accused his successor Mokgweetsi Masisi of fabricating the story.
JOHANNESBURG - Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe is expected to set the record straight at a press briefing on Thursday over her alleged affair with Botswana's former President Ian Khama.
Motsepe-Radebe, wife to former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, has also been embroiled in controversy for allegedly plotting to unseat Khama's successor, which saw her being slapped with a travel ban in Botswana.
She is set to break her silence on allegations that she had an affair with Khama; he denied this and accused his successor Mokgweetsi Masisi of fabricating the story.
The alleged affair has reportedly led to a breakdown of the Radebe marriage.
Her alleged involvement in the alleged plot to topple Masisi caused tensions between South Africa and Botswana.
Khama defended Motsepe-Radebe, saying all she did was try to mediate his differences with Masisi, with Motsepe-Radebe saying she would never destabilise another country.
Khama said he regretted that South Africa had to be drawn into his public disapproval of Masisi.
The Botswana media reported recently that Khama was the cause of troubles in the Radebe home, but he denied this.
"I’m not having an affair with her. I can tell you categorically that is fake news put out by Masisi’s cronies. I take my hat off to her for trying to reconcile my differences with Masisi and his differences with me.”
