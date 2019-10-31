Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe denies money laundering, terrorism in Botswana

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe is setting the record straight on Thursday morning on allegations that she was involved in a plot to topple Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who will be inaugurated on Friday following elections in that country.

JOHANNESBURG - Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, the wife of former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, said she was never involved in money laundering, illicit flows, regime change, supporting the opposition or terrorism in Botswana.

She was slapped with a travel ban by the Botswana government and she now requires a visa to go to that country.

She berated Botswana newspaper Sunday Standard, in particular, for spreading lies and misinformation about her and said she thanked the South African media for always reporting responsibly.

Last week, former Botswana President Ian Khama defended her, saying all she did was try to mend relations between him and Masisi and that she would never distabilise another country.