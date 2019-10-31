View all in Latest
At least 65 dead in Pakistan passenger train fire: provincial minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the injured were being transported to local hospitals.

In this handout picture taken and release by Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 on October 31, 2019, residents gather beside the burnt-out train carriages after a passenger train caught on fire near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province on October 31, 2019. Picture: AFP/ Pakistan's Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122.
In this handout picture taken and release by Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 on October 31, 2019, residents gather beside the burnt-out train carriages after a passenger train caught on fire near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province on October 31, 2019. Picture: AFP/ Pakistan's Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122.
one hour ago

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - At least 65 people were killed when a passenger train erupted in flames in central Pakistan, a provincial minister said Thursday.

"According to information reaching us from the site of the accident, more than 65 people were killed and over 40 injured," Punjab health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid told AFP, saying the injured were being transported to local hospitals.

