At least 65 dead in Pakistan passenger train fire: provincial minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the injured were being transported to local hospitals.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - At least 65 people were killed when a passenger train erupted in flames in central Pakistan, a provincial minister said Thursday.

"According to information reaching us from the site of the accident, more than 65 people were killed and over 40 injured," Punjab health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid told AFP, saying the injured were being transported to local hospitals.