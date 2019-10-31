Another one! Queen B bags inaugural African Influencer award

The B-Effect is in full force for media personality Bonang Matheba as she bagged yet another award for her influence on the African continent.

Queen B, as she’s affectionately known by fans, was the first recipient of the inaugural award which will be presented to her at the 45th annual E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica on 11 November.

Matheba, nominated along with African stars including Cassper Nyovest, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Diamond Platnumz and Wizkid, came out on top after fans voted in her favour.

Matheba said that she was still in disbelief and cried when she found out.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be the first ever winner of the African Influencer of the Year category at the E! People’s Choice Awards. I can’t thank my fans enough for voting. Being able to represent Africa and all it has to offer on such a global scale really is a dream come true,” she says.

Matheba was the first-ever recipient of the ‘5 For Change Maker Award’ last year and came out on top at the Global Social Awards earlier this year in Prague.

She will join A-list celebrity winners of the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards including Gwen Stefani, the recipient of the “Fashion Icon Award”, Jennifer Aniston, who will be given “The People’s Icon of 2019” award and P!nk who will receive the “People’s Champion Award”.