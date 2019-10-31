After 8 months, M2 motorway to be accessible from Monday
After eight months of construction, Johannesburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief as one of the city's main road networks will be accessible to motorists from next week Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Road Agency said that the newly refurbished M2 motorway would have waterproofing technology to preserve it for the next 50 years.
The JRA’s’s Siyabonga Nodu was speaking at the reopening of the highway earlier on Thursday.
Nodu said that the long-awaited reconstruction was necessary as the safety of the Selby and Kaserne bridges could not be guaranteed following deteriorating infrastructure.
The JRA closed the motorway between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street following outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s concerns over the safety and structural integrity of the Selby and the Kaserne bridges.
The JRA’s Siyabonga Nodu said that four eroding concrete columns and failing bridge joints caused by water damage had been replaced.
"The major contributing factor was water getting into the concrete structure causing what we call concrete cancer mainly because back then engineers never used waterproof bridges."
However, the project was not cheap - over R155 million was pumped into the construction of the M2.
Eight more bridge structures would be repaired over the next three years but the JRA said these renovations would not require full closures of the M2 again.
