After 8 months, M2 motorway to be accessible from Monday

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
Go

After 8 months, M2 motorway to be accessible from Monday

After eight months of construction, Johannesburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief as one of the city's main road networks will be accessible to motorists from next week Monday.

Johannesburg's M2 highway is reopened on 31 October 2019 after eight months of construction. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter
Johannesburg's M2 highway is reopened on 31 October 2019 after eight months of construction. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Road Agency said that the newly refurbished M2 motorway would have waterproofing technology to preserve it for the next 50 years.

The JRA’s’s Siyabonga Nodu was speaking at the reopening of the highway earlier on Thursday.

Nodu said that the long-awaited reconstruction was necessary as the safety of the Selby and Kaserne bridges could not be guaranteed following deteriorating infrastructure.

After eight months of construction, Johannesburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief as one of the city's main road networks will be accessible to motorists from next week Monday.

The JRA closed the motorway between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street following outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s concerns over the safety and structural integrity of the Selby and the Kaserne bridges.

The JRA’s Siyabonga Nodu said that four eroding concrete columns and failing bridge joints caused by water damage had been replaced.

"The major contributing factor was water getting into the concrete structure causing what we call concrete cancer mainly because back then engineers never used waterproof bridges."

However, the project was not cheap - over R155 million was pumped into the construction of the M2.

Eight more bridge structures would be repaired over the next three years but the JRA said these renovations would not require full closures of the M2 again.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA