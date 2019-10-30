Young South Africans must position themselves for 4IR IT jobs, says Sita

State Information Technology Agency (Sita) CEO Ntutule Tshenye said job losses in some sectors were guaranteed with the advent of the fourth industrial revolution but new jobs are likely to emerge and young people must position themselves for these new jobs.

DURBAN - The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) said that job losses in some sectors were guaranteed with the advent of the fourth industrial revolution.

The agency's CEO Ntutule Tshenye said new jobs were, however, likely to emerge, especially in IT, and young people must position themselves for these new jobs.

Tshenye spoke to EWN in Durban on the sideline of the country's premium IT conference where over 2,000 delegates gathered under the theme Digital Transformation: Gearing towards the fourth industrial revolution and beyond.

It’s been four days of discussions and resolutions as the country’s IT professionals gathered to probe the use of technology for economic development and job creation.

Tshenye said the conference had empowered small enterprises.

“We had the SMME cutting across all of the conference and it was amazing to see an opportunity being given to SMMEs.”

The CEO said that the conference had also created a roadmap for the integration of technology in public service.

Wednesday’s meeting had also seen the introduction of a smart policing system in Durban.

Tech giant Microsoft has partnered with the municipality to develop surveillance cameras for metro police vehicles to deter criminal activity in the city.