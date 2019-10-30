'Who believes the woman who was abused?' Lady Zamar lifts lid on her abuse
The singer didn’t mention any names but it is alleged that she was referring to fellow musician Sjava with whom she was in a relationship with a few months ago.
JOHANNESBURG – Singing sensation Lady Zamar, known for her vocals on songs like Mamelodi, Charlotte and Collide, was forced to open up about an abusive relationship in her past.
You guys are exhausting man.. I’ve been saying... Your precious Zulu man is a liar and a cheater.. Cheers to every person that didn’t believe me when I told them that that niggas married.. coz in your face.. mxm y’all are exhausting.. now y’all wanna drag me coz I didn’t know?— MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019
Sjava performed at his one-man show in Pretoria this weekend and he brought his wife on stage. Twitter followers then tagged Lady Zamar, accusing her of having an affair with him.
Surprising that I was invited to perform at this event on Sunday where the wife was coming.. The disrespect😰— MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019
"If it wasn't for Abangani bami " #OneNightWithSjava pic.twitter.com/2zDtWP7Srj— Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) October 27, 2019
The songstress then responded to tweeps by telling her side of the story…
In a thread, Lady Zamar spoke about how she was emotionally, physically and sexually abused.
She also addressed the tabloid speculation as to why they broke up.
I was abused ( verbally and once sexually) and used.. I was lied to and cheated on..— MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019
Did I know.. No
Did people tell me who knew?.. yes some.. got inboxes and calls ..
Did I ask? Yes
Did people I knew know what kind of man he is? Yes
Did they protect him? His friends? Yes
Who believes the woman who was abused, hurt, threatened by their favorite person?— MONARCH💞🦋 (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019
