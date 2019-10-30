View all in Latest
'Who believes the woman who was abused?' Lady Zamar lifts lid on her abuse

The singer didn’t mention any names but it is alleged that she was referring to fellow musician Sjava with whom she was in a relationship with a few months ago.

Picture: Instagram/Lady Zamar
Picture: Instagram/Lady Zamar
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Singing sensation Lady Zamar, known for her vocals on songs like Mamelodi, Charlotte and Collide, was forced to open up about an abusive relationship in her past.

The singer didn’t mention any names but, it is alleged that she was referring to fellow musician Sjava with whom she was in a relationship with a few months ago.

Sjava performed at his one-man show in Pretoria this weekend and he brought his wife on stage. Twitter followers then tagged Lady Zamar, accusing her of having an affair with him.

The songstress then responded to tweeps by telling her side of the story…

In a thread, Lady Zamar spoke about how she was emotionally, physically and sexually abused.

She also addressed the tabloid speculation as to why they broke up.

Timeline

