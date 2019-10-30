'We need to do things differently': Mboweni delivers grim MTBPS
After flatlining in the first six months, the economy was expected to grow only 0.5% this year compared to the 1.5% forecast in February.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has laid bare just how precarious the country’s finances were with a Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement studded with grim figures.
The statement contained no detailed spending plans or tax proposals, which would only come in the annual Budget in February.
But in his speech on Wednesday afternoon, Mboweni said tax measures might be necessary to raise R150 billion over the next three years.
"Our expenditure continues to exceed our revenue. Our national debt is increasing at an unsustainable pace. The economy is not performing that well."
After flatlining in the first six months, the economy was expected to grow only 0.5% this year compared to the 1.5% forecast in February.
"Growth is projected to slowly rise to 1.7% in 2022, a situation which is not pleasing at all, supported by private household consumption and private sector investment."
Some positives included signs that investment spending was strengthening and low inflation at 4.1%.
But tax collection was short by nearly R53bn, the consolidated budget deficit was now projected at nearly 6% of GDP in the current year and the government’s debt was soaring.
"This year, the national debt exceeded R3 trillion. It is expected to rise to R4.5 trillion in the next three years. Clearly, we need to do things differently."
WATCH: 'SOEs must learn to stand on their own feet' - Mid-term Budget highlights
Popular in Business
-
Mboweni: E-tolls are here to stay, pay your bills
-
Economy class & cellphone caps: Mboweni cuts perks for MPs
-
Mboweni issues warning on rising national debt
-
No free money: Mboweni says support for SOEs will be in form of loans
-
Mboweni: SA economy forecast to grow at 0.5% this year
-
READ: The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.